iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,970 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

