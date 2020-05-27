iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $109.28 and a 12 month high of $177.36.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.