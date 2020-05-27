ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

