J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.