J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of J2 Global worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after acquiring an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

