Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

