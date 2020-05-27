Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,853 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Johnson & Johnson worth $998,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

