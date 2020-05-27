Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.