JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke stock opened at €26.70 ($31.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.01. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a twelve month high of €39.60 ($46.05).

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.