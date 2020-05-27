JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.90 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

