JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $845.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $845.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $853.75.

CMG opened at $1,017.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $876.17 and its 200-day moving average is $814.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

