KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBR. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

