Key Financial Inc Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $1,660,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,190,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $302,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Apple by 17.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

