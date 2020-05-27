Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of KOD opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.18 per share, with a total value of $5,727,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $376,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,224.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 255,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,593,000 after acquiring an additional 528,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,953,000 after acquiring an additional 518,392 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 247,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,768,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

