Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Kohl’s worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

