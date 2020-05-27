Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

