Kuka (ETR:KU2) Trading Up 2.9%

Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €40.00 ($46.51) and last traded at €39.60 ($46.05), approximately 4,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.50 ($44.77).

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.05.

Kuka Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

