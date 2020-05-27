L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $303,624,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.