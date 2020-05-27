L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

