Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

NYSE:LH opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

