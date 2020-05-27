Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after buying an additional 538,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

