Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,958,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,986,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,852,000 after buying an additional 1,192,689 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

LVS opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

