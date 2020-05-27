LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LTM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.16. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

