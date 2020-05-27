Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $31,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LGC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

About Leisure Acquisition

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

