Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder R. Ted Weschler Buys 795,354 Shares

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 795,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,596,637.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,376.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Ted Weschler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, R. Ted Weschler purchased 908,668 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,968,335.84.

Shares of FWONA opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.