Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,016,950 Shares

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,016,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.