Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $122.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $37,395.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,442.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

