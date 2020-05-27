Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Argus currently has $236.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.11.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Linde by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

