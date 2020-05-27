Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

