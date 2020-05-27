Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

