Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,410.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.