LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

