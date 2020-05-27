M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

