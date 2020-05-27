Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 803.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.