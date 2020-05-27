Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 123,670 shares during the period.

Blackbaud stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

