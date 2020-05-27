Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 1,176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,338 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

