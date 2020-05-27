Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

MMC stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

