Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $189.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Marietta reported lower-than-expected earnings in first-quarter 2020. Earnings declined 39.7% year over year due to lowered unit costs, which reduced aggregate inventory valuation by 18 cents/share. However, aggregates volume and pricing grew 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Also, cement shipments and pricing were up by respective 5.2% and 2.6%. That said, concrete volume declined 14.1% due to weather in Texas, partially offset by double-digit growth in Colorado. While it has seen minimal COVID-19 disruptions during the quarter as the business continues to operate as an essential business, it expects demand to soften later in 2020. Although infrastructure is likely to be more resilient in the near term, it expects the private sector (residential & non-residential) to feel the adverse impacts of COVID-19 sooner than the public one.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.39.

NYSE MLM opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

