Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after buying an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,156,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

