MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 18,689 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MBI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $478.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The company had revenue of ($6.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MBIA by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

