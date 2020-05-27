MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MBIA worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 279,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The company had revenue of ($6.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

