Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

