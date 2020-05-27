Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Longbow Research from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

