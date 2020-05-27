McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.86.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.