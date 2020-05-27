Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,564,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 451,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 163,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

