Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,752.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.16 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

