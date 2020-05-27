MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,095,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE MFA opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

