Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Marathon Oil (NASDAQ:MRO) Head to Head Contrast

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.07 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.92 $480.00 million $0.75 8.04

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 3 21 4 0 2.04

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -2.99% -2.81% -0.82% Marathon Oil 4.98% 1.90% 1.13%

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.