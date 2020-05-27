Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monro by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of MNRO opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

