Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 20%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 48,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

